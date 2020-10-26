Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the industrial goods maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nidec Corp and its subsidiaries are primarily engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of i) small precision motors, ii) mid-size motors, iii) machinery and power supplies, and iv) other products, which include auto parts, pivot assemblies, encoders and other services. Manufacturing operations are located primarily in Asia and they have sales subsidiaries in Asia, North America and Europe. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Nidec from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NJDCY opened at $25.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.10. Nidec has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average of $18.45.

Nidec Company Profile

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

