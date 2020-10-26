NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Thomas Story & Son LLC

Thomas Story & Son LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,275 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 3.0% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 95,906 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $12,185,816.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,519,541 shares in the company, valued at $193,072,879.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $489,776.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 785,649 shares of company stock valued at $97,741,803 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $2.05 on Monday, reaching $127.94. The company had a trading volume of 92,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,718,066. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $131.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Rowe lifted their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NIKE from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.03.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

