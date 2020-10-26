NIX Price Tops $0.0697 on Exchanges (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 26th. NIX has a total market capitalization of $3.30 million and $132,162.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0697 or 0.00000529 BTC on exchanges including $24.68, $50.98, $18.94 and $51.55. Over the last week, NIX has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NIX alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13,188.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.07 or 0.03071359 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.17 or 0.02010622 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.42 or 0.00435343 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.03 or 0.01023851 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00009580 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.48 or 0.00473762 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00041837 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About NIX

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 47,367,900 coins. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NIX

NIX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $32.15, $5.60, $18.94, $24.43, $24.68, $20.33, $50.98, $10.39, $51.55, $13.77 and $33.94. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.