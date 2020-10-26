Noir Price Up 14% Over Last Week (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded 14% higher against the dollar. Noir has a market capitalization of $156,891.48 and $323.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noir coin can now be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00089508 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00235712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00034823 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.62 or 0.01331267 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000205 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00131408 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir’s total supply is 20,342,614 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Noir

Noir can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

