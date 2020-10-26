Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $189.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $207.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.31. Nordson has a 52-week low of $96.46 and a 52-week high of $212.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.36 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 15.54%. Nordson’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 1,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $366,125.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total value of $2,213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,374,676. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Nordson in the third quarter valued at $47,000. XXEC Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the third quarter worth about $4,713,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,997,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Nordson by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 128,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,719,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

