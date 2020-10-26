Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK) & Its Peers Financial Analysis

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSE: NAK) is one of 102 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Northern Dynasty Minerals to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Northern Dynasty Minerals and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Dynasty Minerals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Northern Dynasty Minerals Competitors 733 2812 2616 95 2.33

Northern Dynasty Minerals presently has a consensus price target of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 215.53%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 21.99%. Given Northern Dynasty Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Northern Dynasty Minerals is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Northern Dynasty Minerals has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northern Dynasty Minerals’ rivals have a beta of 1.12, suggesting that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Northern Dynasty Minerals and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Dynasty Minerals N/A -$52.14 million -7.36 Northern Dynasty Minerals Competitors $1.10 billion $90.11 million 39.39

Northern Dynasty Minerals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Northern Dynasty Minerals. Northern Dynasty Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.6% of Northern Dynasty Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Northern Dynasty Minerals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Dynasty Minerals N/A -42.38% -38.05% Northern Dynasty Minerals Competitors -17.98% -13.35% -1.45%

Summary

Northern Dynasty Minerals rivals beat Northern Dynasty Minerals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd. and changed its name to Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. in October 1997. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

