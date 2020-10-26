Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NFBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northfield Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut Northfield Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Northfield Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Northfield Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northfield Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $10.66 on Thursday. Northfield Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $17.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.34. The firm has a market cap of $566.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.69.

In other Northfield Bancorp news, CEO Steven M. Klein purchased 7,500 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Stahlin purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,137. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 22,125 shares of company stock valued at $212,948 over the last ninety days. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 301.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 118.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

