Norvista Capital Corp (CVE:NVV) Director Purchases C$260,000.00 in Stock

Norvista Capital Corp (CVE:NVV) Director Stanley William Leo Spavold acquired 2,000,000 shares of Norvista Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$260,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,967,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,425,758.23.

Shares of CVE:NVV opened at C$0.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11. Norvista Capital Corp has a 12-month low of C$0.04 and a 12-month high of C$0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 million and a P/E ratio of -21.25. The company has a current ratio of 65.19, a quick ratio of 64.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Norvista Capital Company Profile

Norvista Capital Corporation operates as a resource investment company and merchant bank in the United States and Canada. It invests in a portfolio of companies that are involved in the exploration of base and precious metals, such as copper, zinc, silver, gold, and molybdenum located in Manitoba, Yukon, Mexico, and Nevada.

