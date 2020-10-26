Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Receives $21.97 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.97.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NCLH shares. BidaskClub downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Barclays raised Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCLH traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.74. 754,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,583,941. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $59.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.61.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.19) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 million. The firm’s revenue was down 99.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 461.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in cruise business. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruses.

