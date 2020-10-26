Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Shares Gap Down to $2.39

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.39, but opened at $2.17. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 198 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $13.26 million, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57.

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative net margin of 69.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter.

About Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY)

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.

