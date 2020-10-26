Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Given New $257.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $223.00 to $257.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NVAX. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Novavax from $88.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novavax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Novavax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Novavax from $101.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Novavax from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.21.

NVAX stock opened at $93.13 on Thursday. Novavax has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $189.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -33.87 and a beta of 1.40.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 million. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was up 944.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Novavax will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 55,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total transaction of $8,119,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 4,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $443,273.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,606 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,526.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,136 shares of company stock valued at $30,224,412. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Novavax by 163.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

