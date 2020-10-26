NuBits (USNBT) Price Up 1.5% This Week

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 26th. Over the last seven days, NuBits has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. NuBits has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $15.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuBits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001539 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and SouthXchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00089488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00236594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00034947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.17 or 0.01338954 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000205 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00132905 BTC.

NuBits Coin Profile

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com. The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NuBits

NuBits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

