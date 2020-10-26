NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) will announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NuCana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.18). NuCana posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03).

NCNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on NuCana from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NuCana from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Cowen reissued an “average” rating on shares of NuCana in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on NuCana in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuCana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.42.

NuCana stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,953. The firm has a market cap of $181.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.56. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NuCana has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $10.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NuCana by 2,256.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 74,457 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in NuCana by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NuCana during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

