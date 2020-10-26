Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Nucor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Argus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Nucor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.73.

NYSE NUE opened at $50.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $405,417.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,099,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,027,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $558,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 65,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 38,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

