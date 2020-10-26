NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-one analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $521.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up previously from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Benchmark raised shares of NVIDIA to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $528.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total value of $48,984,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at $671,374,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total transaction of $5,137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,503,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,654 shares of company stock worth $110,671,595. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 6.4% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in NVIDIA by 6.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 233.8% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,927 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $172,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,341 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 5.0% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $546.00. 61,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,955,616. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $522.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.01. NVIDIA has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $589.07. The company has a market cap of $335.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

