NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,842 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Peoples Bank OH acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $305,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 80.3% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. AMS Capital Ltda lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.5% in the third quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 7,830 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 154.5% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total value of $335,445.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total value of $48,984,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,374,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 212,654 shares of company stock valued at $110,671,595. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $535.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price (up from $528.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $522.19.

NVIDIA stock opened at $540.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $522.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $335.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

