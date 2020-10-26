O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Receives $11.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.36.

OI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

In other O-I Glass news, SVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 33,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $372,622.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,842 shares in the company, valued at $639,472.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter worth $25,000. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in O-I Glass by 162.6% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 32,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 19,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC lifted its position in O-I Glass by 14.0% during the second quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 228,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OI traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.58. 11,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.48. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $15.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.71.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.17). O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a positive return on equity of 81.57%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

