O-I Glass (OI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect O-I Glass to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.17). O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a positive return on equity of 81.57%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect O-I Glass to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE OI opened at $11.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.48. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $15.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.31.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on O-I Glass from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

In related news, SVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 33,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $372,622.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,472.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

