Oakley Capital Investments Limited (OCI.L) (LON:OCI) Insider Acquires £29,696 in Stock

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (OCI.L) (LON:OCI) insider Fiona Beck bought 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34) per share, with a total value of £29,696 ($38,798.01).

LON OCI opened at GBX 256 ($3.34) on Monday. Oakley Capital Investments Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 151.50 ($1.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 280.50 ($3.66). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 253.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 218.77. The stock has a market cap of $498.28 million and a PE ratio of 7.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Oakley Capital Investments Limited (OCI.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.17%.

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (OCI.L) Company Profile

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up, early, growth, established businesses, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

