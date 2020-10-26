OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OCFC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised OceanFirst Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.63.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $16.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average of $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $25.61.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.60 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.11%. Equities analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,986,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,645,000 after purchasing an additional 147,515 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 256.2% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,545 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 124,111 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,649 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after acquiring an additional 97,826 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 20.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,048,000 after purchasing an additional 95,684 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,188,913 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,916,000 after purchasing an additional 90,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.