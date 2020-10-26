ONEX (TSE:ONEX) Price Target Raised to C$83.00

ONEX (TSE:ONEX) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ONEX. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on ONEX from C$81.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ONEX from C$76.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of ONEX opened at C$61.79 on Friday. ONEX has a 52-week low of C$37.00 and a 52-week high of C$89.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$60.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$61.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.89.

About ONEX

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

