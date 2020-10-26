Oppenheimer Reiterates Buy Rating for Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD)

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. 140166 downgraded Church & Dwight from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.13.

CHD stock opened at $91.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.44 and a 200-day moving average of $83.22.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $932,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 78,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $7,326,869.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,045,103.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,668 shares of company stock valued at $14,092,036 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 59.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 16.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

