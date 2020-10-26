Optas LLC Acquires 11,094 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Optas LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $350,740,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,883,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218,779 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,055,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164,156 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1,172.8% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,348,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,858,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834,964 shares during the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 21,180,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.65 per share, for a total transaction of $522,104,649.40. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.39. The stock had a trading volume of 895,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,459,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

