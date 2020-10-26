Optas LLC Acquires 571 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $28,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.37.

Caterpillar stock traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $165.17. 54,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,023,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.07 and its 200-day moving average is $133.29.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

