Optas LLC Acquires 683 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Bank OH bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 5,070.0% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW traded down $7.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $675.62. 4,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $693.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $611.58. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $725.91. The stock has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $805.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $674.00 to $790.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $691.86.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total value of $15,779,666.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,739,203.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total transaction of $3,190,362.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,624,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,543 shares of company stock worth $37,224,818 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

