Optas LLC Boosts Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Optas LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 47,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 168.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth about $1,573,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,653,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,398,000 after purchasing an additional 24,601 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Aptiv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aptiv from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Aptiv from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.46.

APTV traded down $1.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.47. 10,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,468. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $102.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.18.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

