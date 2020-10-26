Optas LLC Boosts Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Optas LLC increased its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Discovery by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 95,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 41,922 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Discovery by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 202,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 13,292 shares during the last quarter. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie cut shares of Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Discovery from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.73.

Shares of DISCA stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.79. 45,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,766,690. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $33.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Discovery had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

