Optas LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Optas LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,640 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 90.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded down $2.30 on Monday, hitting $126.05. The company had a trading volume of 105,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,962,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Loop Capital raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

