Optas LLC Buys 397 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,678 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 81.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Adobe by 256.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $4.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $484.41. The company had a trading volume of 18,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,456. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $487.10 and a 200 day moving average of $427.17. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $562.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.10.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $2,237,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,257 shares in the company, valued at $18,018,630.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.10, for a total transaction of $4,381,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,376 shares of company stock worth $22,499,768 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

