Optas LLC Buys 408 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Optas LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,955,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,491,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,503,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,684,029,000 after acquiring an additional 165,895 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,621,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,210,756,000 after purchasing an additional 376,531 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,469,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,257,091,000 after purchasing an additional 22,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total transaction of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,521,149.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total value of $1,397,602.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,318,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,137 shares of company stock worth $35,176,956 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $472.40.

TMO traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $480.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,170. The stock has a market cap of $189.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $384.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $485.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.