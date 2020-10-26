Optas LLC Buys 4,807 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 99.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 216.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total transaction of $531,517.76. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total transaction of $291,737.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,384.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,563 shares of company stock worth $1,906,886 in the last three months. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABC traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.24. 919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,904. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $106.45.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $45.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.71 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 46.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

