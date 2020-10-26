Optas LLC Buys 7,032 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,038,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,447,841,000 after acquiring an additional 733,212 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Progressive by 90.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,659,000 after buying an additional 1,959,785 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in The Progressive by 1.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,976,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,648,000 after buying an additional 66,946 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Progressive by 17.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,672,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,870,000 after buying an additional 553,807 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in The Progressive by 4.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,436,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,295,000 after buying an additional 149,991 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Progressive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Argus lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of The Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.92.

In other The Progressive news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $1,653,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,269.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $3,204,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,227,511.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,017,393. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $93.98. 7,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,108,491. The firm has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.59. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.95%.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

