Optas LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Optas LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 88.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $68,000.

VTEB stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.11. 1,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,348. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.00. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $55.41.

