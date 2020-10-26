Optas LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Optas LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 98.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 39.5% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $171.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,257. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.13 and a 200 day moving average of $151.74. The company has a market capitalization of $123.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Honeywell International from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.17.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

