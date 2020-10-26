Optas LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Optas LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,541 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 1,953.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in United Rentals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter worth $36,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in United Rentals by 404.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Barclays lowered United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

Shares of URI stock traded down $4.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $183.33. 6,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,964. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $203.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.20.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $2,641,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

