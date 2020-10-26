Optas LLC Has $13.61 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Optas LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,418 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 4.2% of Optas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $13,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,226 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,648,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6,276.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 910,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,770,000 after buying an additional 896,241 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 841,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,374,000 after buying an additional 481,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $22,835,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.08. 16,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,493,296. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.88.

