Optas LLC Has $2.82 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Optas LLC increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 0.9% of Optas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.8% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 680 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,353. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,876 shares of company stock worth $1,530,542 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNP traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $184.51. 78,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,577,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $210.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.92.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Argus increased their price target on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.63.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

