Optas LLC Has $473,000 Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 488.2% in the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 5,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 251.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,451,000 after purchasing an additional 14,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $514.16. The company had a trading volume of 20,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,425. ServiceNow Inc has a 12 month low of $238.29 and a 12 month high of $533.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $413.97. The company has a market cap of $98.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.27.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.38, for a total value of $14,739,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,973.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.44, for a total value of $671,055.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,857.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,787 shares of company stock valued at $48,034,144 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ServiceNow from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $403.00 to $538.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ServiceNow from $440.00 to $481.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $478.84.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

