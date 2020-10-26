Optas LLC Has $530,000 Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Optas LLC lifted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,291 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $3,827,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 57.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,813 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,590,000 after purchasing an additional 29,696 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 64.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 197,841 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,883,000 after purchasing an additional 77,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total transaction of $2,023,091.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $546,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,342 shares of company stock worth $2,714,897. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $253.55. The stock had a trading volume of 9,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,590. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a PE ratio of 156.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $268.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.76 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Autodesk from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Autodesk from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.41.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

