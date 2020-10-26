Optas LLC Has $542,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Optas LLC grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 63.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 163.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.39. 38,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,718,066. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.06 billion, a PE ratio of 77.84, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $131.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 95,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $12,185,816.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,519,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,072,879.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 785,649 shares of company stock valued at $97,741,803. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NIKE from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NIKE from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.03.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

