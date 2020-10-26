Optas LLC Has $562,000 Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 42.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 75.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target (up from $1,750.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Booking from $1,625.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,850.39.

BKNG traded down $56.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,767.04. 3,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,755.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,657.60. The company has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.87) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.94 million. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $23.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 20.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.