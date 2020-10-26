Optas LLC Has $822,000 Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 96.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,258 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723,270 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,232.6% in the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,598,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,203 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,585,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,703,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314,505 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 67.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,734,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,684,000 after buying an additional 1,096,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.93. 70,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,409,084. The company has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.51. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.