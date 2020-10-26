Optas LLC Has $841,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Optas LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,368 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $372.11. The stock had a trading volume of 25,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,970. The company has a market capitalization of $165.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $355.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.88. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $384.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. CSFB raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.54.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,773.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total value of $419,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,562,912.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

