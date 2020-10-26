Optas LLC Increases Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Optas LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,095 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 22,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 50.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 22.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 156,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,696,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 5,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 27,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.84. The company had a trading volume of 30,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,491. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $106.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.01. The company has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $4,193,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $19,575,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,032 shares of company stock valued at $9,688,097 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.77.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

