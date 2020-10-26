Optas LLC Increases Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Optas LLC increased its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 19.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,875,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,499,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in American Tower by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,965,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,181,000 after acquiring an additional 21,526 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,811,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,316 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,643,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,955,000 after acquiring an additional 182,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,497,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,536,000 after acquiring an additional 60,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.08.

Shares of AMT traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $236.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,150. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $105.44 billion, a PE ratio of 55.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.37.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.99%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total transaction of $4,774,853.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,993,549.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $248,377.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 763 shares in the company, valued at $194,771.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,525 shares of company stock worth $6,870,712 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

