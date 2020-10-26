Optas LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Optas LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.3% of Optas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after acquiring an additional 45,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,841,000 after buying an additional 114,032 shares during the period. AXA boosted its stake in Alphabet by 28.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 208,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $242,297,000 after buying an additional 45,778 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Alphabet by 23.1% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 224 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Alphabet by 12.9% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 19,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,290,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $6.43 on Monday, reaching $1,626.55. 14,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,089. The company has a market cap of $1,110.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,508.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,448.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,020.00 price target (up previously from $1,975.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,955.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 price target (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,686.58.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.