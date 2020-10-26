Optas LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Optas LLC boosted its position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Beyond Meat accounts for about 8.7% of Optas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Optas LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Beyond Meat worth $28,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 326.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 2,511.1% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 198.8% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $172.71. 33,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,529,371. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2,146.63 and a beta of 2.36. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a one year low of $48.18 and a one year high of $197.50.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cari Soto sold 211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.33, for a total value of $27,499.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,301.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $1,759,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,595 shares in the company, valued at $37,223,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 264,187 shares of company stock worth $36,897,103. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BYND shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Beyond Meat from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Beyond Meat from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.76.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

