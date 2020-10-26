Optas LLC Increases Stock Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Optas LLC raised its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in National Grid by 4,432.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 316,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,197,000 after purchasing an additional 309,073 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,586,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 93,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 47,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 35,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. Institutional investors own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NGG stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.88. 2,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,015. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $44.29 and a 1-year high of $69.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.38. The firm has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.38.

NGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

