Optas LLC Makes New $432,000 Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Optas LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,173 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.39. The company had a trading volume of 304,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,324,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average is $29.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.