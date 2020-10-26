Optas LLC Purchases 3,151 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Optas LLC boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 0.9% of Optas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 55.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 530.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.19.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total value of $10,109,386.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,697,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,843,073,888.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total value of $2,164,951.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,432 shares in the company, valued at $9,021,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,367 shares of company stock worth $51,686,708. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded down $5.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $324.12. 26,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,829,470. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $337.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $329.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

